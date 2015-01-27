Helen MacDonald, nominee in the 2014 Costa Book Awards and winner of the Costa Biography Award category, poses with her book ''H is for hawk'' prior to the announcement of the overall winner in London January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON British author Helen Macdonald's searing memoir about how she coped with the grief of her father's sudden death by training a goshawk won the 2014 Costa Book of the Year award on Tuesday.

Macdonald's book "H is for Hawk", which has received almost universal critical praise and garnered the prestigious Samuel Johnson Prize for Non-Fiction in November, won on the first ballot by the panel of nine judges, jury president and novelist Robert Harris said.

Macdonald said she hadn't expected to win, and hadn't expected the book to have the cathartic effect that it did.

"When I finished it and literally wrote the last sentence a weight fell off me that I'd been carrying around and the person that I was writing about in the book finally was gone," she said.

"It felt like a real goodbye to my dad and the person that I was, so it was cathartic and I didn't expect it to be."

She attributed the book's success in part to what she said was a long tradition, particularly in Britain, of books about people's relationship with nature and animals.

"This bird that people think is a symbol of wildness and ferocity is in fact both a murderous creature but also something that plays with the kitten and watches television with me," she said.

Macdonald receives 35,000 pounds ($53,000) in prize money for her book, which Harris said was a "decisive winner".

Harris said Macdonald's book not only was a tale of her grief, and the challenge of training a bird of prey, but had also interwoven a biography of the late T.H. White, author of "The Once and Future King", who also had tried to train a goshawk.

"It does something quite unique and actually it does something that's quite relevant to the Costa Prize which ... spans different genres of writing, so in a way it was a natural," Harris said.

"Some books win prizes because they demand it and then the public don't quite get it, but this is a book I think everyone will like."

Other contenders included Ali Smith's "How to be both", Emma Healey's "Elizabeth is Missing", Jonathan Edwards's debut poetry collection "My Family and Other Superheroes" and Kate Saunders's "Five Children on the Western Front".

