July 11, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

Embraer deliveries rise, driven by commercial jet segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The the E195-E2 commercial jet's first prototype is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, March 7, 2017.Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's No. 1 regional planemaker, delivered 35 commercial jets and 24 executive jets in the second quarter, representing increases on a quarterly and annual basis.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Embraer said commercial plane deliveries rose about 35 percent year on year, while those of large executive jets rose by five units from a year earlier. Embraer's backlog of firm orders fell to $18.5 billion at the end of June from $19.2 billion in March, the filing said.

So far this year, Embraer has delivered 92 planes of which 53 were commercial jets and 39 executive jets.

(This version of the story corrects to add word "large" in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jason Neely

