SAO PAULO Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) can produce current and upcoming generations of its E175 regional jet on the same assembly line without sacrificing profitability, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

Silva said it is quite challenging for airlines to lift a scope clause in pilots' contracts like the one now barring the next-generation E175 from the U.S. regional aviation market due to its weight. However, Silva said Embraer is eyeing competitiveness in markets outside the United States as it moves ahead with developing the new E175-E2.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)