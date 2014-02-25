SAO PAULO Brazil's Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's No. 3 maker of commercial airplanes, likely boosted earnings and hit its profitability targets with a rush of aircraft deliveries at the end of 2013, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Net income is expected to jump more than 70 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, based on the average estimate of analysts ahead of Embraer's earnings report on Wednesday.

The planemaker posted its strongest quarter for deliveries in three years, operating results showed last month. The late revenue surge made up for a sluggish start to 2013 and probably lifted Embraer's operating profit margins to meet its annual target, analysts said.

"Although 2013 was not an outstanding year for Embraer, the fourth quarter definitely points to a strong showing," wrote Itau BBA analysts led by Renato Salomone in a recent note.

Earnings will also reflect the advantages of a weaker Brazilian currency, which has increased profitability of its export-driven business. Nearly 90 percent of Embraer's revenue comes in U.S. dollars.

A more favorable exchange rate and strong global demand for Embraer's next-generation regional jets helped boost its shares 33 percent in 2013, even as Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid 15 percent. Embraer shares are up 7 percent so far this year, as the Bovespa has lost 9 percent.

In the short term, however, the 6 percent slide in the exchange rate during the fourth quarter could push up Embraer's deferred tax bill, hurting net profit. In the second quarter, the local currency's 12 percent drop wiped out a $110 million pre-tax profit, triggering a slim quarterly loss.

Ultimately, Embraer's fourth-quarter tax bill may be a footnote compared to the 2014 performance targets the company plans to announce early on Wednesday. Analysts said they will be looking closely for confirmation of a continued executive jet recovery and an end to sliding commercial jet deliveries.

