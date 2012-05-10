T-Mobile U.S. quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly profit and revenue above estimates as promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
EMC Corp EMC.N bought privately held flash-memory storage products maker XtremIO in a cash deal, which will complement EMC's flash-based systems and software products.
The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said it would provide additional details at EMC World that will be held from May 21 to May 24.
The acquisition of the Israel-based company is not expected to have any material impact on EMC's earnings per share for fiscal 2012, it said in a statement.
HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp warned on Tuesday that penalties it expects to incur for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran could impact its results.
FRANKFURT Daimler said on Tuesday it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.