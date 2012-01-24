EMC Corp EMC.N, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, on Tuesday forecast that earnings will grow about 9 percent this year as it reported quarterly results ahead of Wall Street forecasts, sending shares up 6 percent.

Long-time Chief Executive Joe Tucci said he will stay in his post through next year to guide the company in a "choppy" global economy, setting up a battle among his lieutenants for control of one of the world's biggest technology companies.

EMC expects profit, excluding certain items, to rise about 9 percent this year, while revenue will climb about 10 percent, more than double the rate industry experts expect technology spending to grow.

Those forecasts were in line with Wall Street expectations but came as a relief to investors who grew jittery after rival IBM (IBM.N) last week reported a drop in fourth-quarter sales of storage equipment and a major earnings disappointment last month by rival Oracle Corp ORCL.O.

Analysts said investors may believe that EMC's forecast is conservative because it has a history of beating projections it releases each January.

A year ago, the company projected that it would post 2011 revenue of $19.6 billion. It slightly exceeded that target, pulling in $20 billion. In 2010 it posted $17 billion in revenue, coming in $1 billion ahead of its original target.

EMC reported fourth-quarter profit, excluding items, of 49 cents per share, ahead of the analysts' average forecast of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to $5.57 billion, beating the Wall Street projection of $5.49 billion.

"These are terrific numbers," said Brian Marshall, an analyst with ISI Group. "EMC is a company that is continuing to expand its market share."

The storage company is benefiting from the continued move to digital documents, music and video, which have boosted the need for its storage products, even in the face of a slowing economy.

At the same time there has been growing demand for so-called cloud computing products -- the delivery of computing power, software and storage from centralized data centers that run on technologies introduced over the past few years.

"In a bad economy they are going to do better than most. In a good economy they are going to hit the ball out of the park," said Daniel Ives, analyst with FBR Capital Markets.

The company forecast that growth in corporate spending on technology would slow this year to between 3 and 4 percent, or about half the rate at which it grew last year. It projected that spending would be flat in Europe.

"We have no doubt the global economy will remain choppy," Tucci said in an earnings conference call.

He also warned that makers of data storage equipment will continue to have trouble getting disk drives throughout the year as a result of severe flooding in Thailand last year.

The flooding shut down plants that produce disk drives, hurting production of products like storage equipment, servers and PCs built with those components. It also hurt sales of software sold with those machines, such as Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Windows operating system.

Tucci said EMC would be "relatively well positioned" when it came to obtaining disk drives because of its strong ties with suppliers.

SUCCESSION BATTLE

In announcing that the board had asked him to stay in his post through 2013, Tucci confirmed what investors have widely assumed -- that the board would choose the next CEO from among EMC's current management team, which is well regarded by investors.

Potential candidates include longtime EMC veteran David Goulden, who currently serves as chief financial officer; Chief Operating Officer Pat Gelsinger, who ran Intel Corp's (INTC.O) largest business unit before joining EMC; and Paul Maritz, a former Microsoft executive who heads up EMC's fast-growing VMware Inc (VMW.N) software subsidiary.

A company spokesman said the board had asked Tucci to stay on through December 31, 2013, but there was some flexibility on the transition date.

The storage giant's VMware virtualization software division reported a profit that beat Wall Street expectations and released an outlook ahead of some forecasts late on Monday.

EMC shares were up 6 percent, or $1.40, to $24.84 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, while VMware climbed 8 percent, or $6.84, to $92.84.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Mark Porter)