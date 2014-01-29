Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
EMC Corp EMC.N, the world's largest data storage equipment maker, forecast current-quarter results below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down nearly 3 percent in trading before the bell.
The company, which said it would cut jobs in the first quarter, forecast adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of about $5.39 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $5.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it approved a restructuring plan consisting of job cuts that would be "substantially" completed by the end of the first quarter and result in a charge of $100-$120 million.
EMC unit VMware Inc (VMW.N) reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue from license sales.
EMC's net profit rose 17 percent to $1.02 billion, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $870 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $6.7 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.
EMC shares were down about 2 percent at $24.80 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
