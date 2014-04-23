Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
EMC Corp EMC.N posted a better-than-expected 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher sales of its storage products as customers expand their data centers.
EMC's net income fell to $392 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $580.05 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share, meeting analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $5.48 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $5.43 billion.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.