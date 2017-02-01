European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
LONDON Emerald Investment Partners said it has decided not to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns (PUB.L), leaving Heineken (HEIN.AS) unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the UK pub company.
Shares of Punch, the country's second-biggest operator with more than 3,000 pubs, fell 6.3 percent on Wednesday to 176.25 pence, on dashed expectations of a raised offer.
Dutch brewer Heineken and investment partner Patron Capital struck a deal in December to buy Punch for 180 pence per share, or 403 million pounds ($509.27 million), and break up its estate.
Emerald, the investment firm of Punch founder Alan McIntosh, said at the time that it had proposed a 185 pence-per-share offer for Punch, but the offer was conditional on financing and due diligence. Punch's management, board of directors and top three shareholders all endorsed the Heineken bid.
Emerald said on Wednesday that it does not plan to make an offer for Punch.
Punch said its shareholders will meet on Feb. 10 to vote on the deal with Heineken and Patron, and that it expects the deal to close in the first half of this year.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.