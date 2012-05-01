Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and the industrial conglomerate cut its full-year earnings forecast, saying Europe, China and Brazil were all under pressure and its key markets were recovering more slowly than expected.

The provider of industrial automation systems and uninterruptible power supplies said net income dipped to $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter that ended on March 31, from $556 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares outstanding lifted earnings per share.

The results were 6 cents below average analyst estimates of 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1 percent to $5.92 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $6 billion.

Three of five divisions showed lower revenue, but Emerson's process management segment, which serves the energy industry, had stronger sales. Stronger construction markets lifted a segment that makes tools and storage equipment.

St. Louis-based Emerson, which also makes wireless networks used in oil and gas production and heating and cooling technology, said weakness has persisted in Europe, and China's economy was likely to remain softer than expected. Telecom, technology and other markets were recovering, but not as quickly as it had predicted.

Analysts have noted that Emerson is more heavily exposed to Europe and China than many of its industrial peers.

Emerson forecast full-year earnings per share between $3.35 and $3.50. Analyst estimates are at the top of that range. In February, Emerson had estimated 2012 profit of $3.45 to $3.60 a share.

