Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported disappointing quarterly earnings and cut its full-year earnings and sales forecasts, saying its key markets were recovering more slowly than expected and its shares fell 5.8 percent.

The provider of industrial automation systems and uninterruptible power supplies said Europe, China and Brazil were all under pressure.

"Underlying growth will accelerate in the second half, but Europe and China will not improve to the degree we expected 90 days ago," Chief Executive David Farr said.

Emerson gets more of its sales from China, around 10 percent, than other manufacturers, said industrials analyst Matt Collins of Edward Jones.

"They've got more China exposure than just about anybody," Collins said, adding that China's economy is likely to bottom out soon and start picking up in the coming quarters.

Emerson shares had run up ahead of the earnings report as investors cheered signs of a pick-up in order rates, which the company publishes monthly. Tuesday's results threw cold water on that optimism, Collins said.

Emerson's net income slid to $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter that ended March 31, from $556 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares outstanding lifted earnings per share.

The results were 6 cents below average analyst estimates of 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1 percent to $5.92 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $6 billion.

Three of five divisions showed lower revenue, but Emerson's process management segment, which serves the energy industry, had stronger sales. Stronger construction markets lifted a segment that makes tools and storage equipment.

CUTS FORECAST

St. Louis-based Emerson, which also makes wireless networks used in oil and gas production and heating and cooling technology, said weakness persisted in Europe and China's economy was likely to remain softer than expected. Telecommunications, technology and other markets were recovering, but not as quickly as it had forecast.

Analysts have noted that Emerson is also more heavily exposed to Europe than many of its industrial peers. Unlike others, Emerson does not sell to the booming aerospace industry, Edward Jones' Collins said.

Emerson forecast full-year earnings per share between $3.35 and $3.50. Analyst estimates are at the top of that range. In February, Emerson estimated 2012 profit of $3.45 to $3.60 a share.

Like other large, industrial multinationals, Emerson has lagged the wider market over the past year. Its stock trades a premium to peers such as General Electric Co (GE.N) and Honeywell International Inc (HON.N).

Emerson shares, which rallied last week as U.S. industrials reported a string of market-beating results, fell 5.8 percent to $49.51 in morning trading, their lowest level since early March.

Macquarie analysts cut their target price on the stock by $4 to $54, but kept an "outperform" rating.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and Andre Grenon)