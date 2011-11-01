Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co's (EMR.N) beat estimates with slightly higher quarterly profit and it expects to grow profits by 10 percent at the midpoint in fiscal 2012 despite potential recession in Europe.

Its initial estimate of 2012 profits was in line with Wall Street forecasts, to the relief of some analysts who braced for weak guidance. Emerson, whose shares rose 4.6 percent in early trading, also raised its dividend by 16 percent.

"The dividend is a huge piece of good news," said Catherine Avery, President and CEO of CAIM LLC, which owns Emerson shares.

"These are the kind of companies you're going to want to own in a sluggish economic growth environment, where you may not be getting a lot of appreciation in the stock price."

With a dividend of $1.60 a year, Emerson yields 3.3 percent, well above the S&P 500's average yield of about 2 percent.

Avery said she likes stocks, like Emerson, with high exposure to faster-growing emerging markets and compared Emerson to Coca-Cola (KO.N) and Intel (INTC.O) in that regard. Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East drove the quarter's results, she said.

Emerson's net profit rose almost 2 percent to $761 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept 30, compared with $749 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit from continuing operations was 98 cents, 2 cents ahead of estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 12 percent to $6.55 billion, slightly below Wall Street forecasts. Revenue grew faster in Asia, Latin America and Europe than in the United States.

Emerson's results continued the industrial theme of still positive but slowing growth, said analyst Matt Collins of Edward Jones.

"Industrial-facing businesses are generally doing well but just about anything related to the consumer is struggling," Collins said. "You might hear a collective sigh of relief on the guidance for 2012."

Emerson shares, which opened sharply lower, reversed course and were up 4.6 percent to $50.34.

BOOST FROM ENERGY INVESTMENT

Emerson's process management segment posted a 38 percent increase in profit on an 18 percent jump in sales, as oil and gas companies continued to invest in Emerson systems that improve the efficiency of operations.

Profit rose in the industrial automation segment, but earnings were down in the company's network power and climate technologies businesses, hurt by higher costs of labor in China and raw materials.

St. Louis-based Emerson, which makes industrial automation systems, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers and wireless networks for the energy industry, said on Tuesday it did not expect another U.S. recession but slow, uneven growth is likely.

Management said it is more pessimistic about Europe, which has entered either recession or a period of minimal growth.

Emerson, whose peers include Switzerland's ABB ABBN.VX, France's Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) and U.S.-based Eaton Corp (ETN.N), forecast 8 percent to 12 percent earnings growth in the fiscal year now under way.

Analysts' estimate of 2012 earnings, at an average $3.62 a share, would mark a 10 percent increase in earnings per share.

It forecast slightly higher operating margins than it reported for 2011, and said sales, before currency and acquisitions, would rise 5 percent to 7 percent for the year. Analysts expect total company sales to approach $26 billion in fiscal 2012.

For a snapshot of industrial company earnings and valuations, click r.reuters.com/bed54s

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)