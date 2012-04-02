Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28
ZURICH China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta , it said on Thursday.
NEW YORK Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co. (EMR.N) will expand its climate technologies operations with the purchase of a marine container and boiler business from Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), Emerson said on Monday.
Terms were not disclosed.
The Denmark-based unit supplies controls for refrigerated sea containers and systems to monitor large groups of containers on ships or in ports so food and other products don't spoil. A central monitoring server connects some 2,200 ships and more than 650,000 shipping containers.
Johnson controls will retain other businesses within its marine and navy unit.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
ZURICH China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta , it said on Thursday.
PARIS French waste and water treatment group Suez Environnement is considering making a bid for General Electric's industrial water treatment business, a Suez spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming media reports.
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.