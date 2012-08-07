Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by better sales and margins in a business that serves the oil and gas industry, but trimmed its full-year forecast because of slowing world economies.

Emerson, a provider of industrial automation systems and uninterruptible power supplies, said net earnings rose 11 percent to $770 million, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $683 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of $1 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 3 percent to $6.48 billion, but came in below Wall Street estimates of $6.61 billion. Emerson's process management segment was one of two businesses to show higher revenue, lifted by oil and gas, chemicals and power generation markets.

St. Louis-based Emerson, which also makes wireless networks used in oil and gas production and heating and cooling technology, said world economies were slowing and business investment was expected to remain "tepid."

It cut its full-year forecast to a range of $3.35 to $3.40 a share, compared with its May forecast of $3.35 to $3.50.

Analyst estimates, which have come down in recent weeks, were at $3.34 a share.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)