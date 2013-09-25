Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi's government on Wednesday approved 15.8 billion dirhams ($4.3 billion) worth of spending on infrastructure and social welfare projects, an official statement said.
The wealthiest emirate in the United Arab Emirates is investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism and infrastructure to diversify its economy away from oil. Since the 2011 uprisings in the Arab world, it has also boosted spending on housing and social services for its citizens.
Among the latest spending allocations are 7.4 billion dirhams to develop roads linking the city of Abu Dhabi with Saudi Arabia and Dubai. A total of 4.3 billion dirhams will go towards building a hospital in the city of Al Ain.
Other allocations are to develop the emirate's electricity grid and waste water treatment facilities, and 3.1 billion dirhams to provide housing loans to 1,554 local citizens.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.