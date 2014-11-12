DUBAI The impact of the Ebola outbreak, regional conflict and an uncertain global economic outlook will remain a drag on the airline industry, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates [EMIRA.UL] said on Wednesday after reporting higher first-half net profit.

The world's fourth-largest carrier of international passengers posted a profit of 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.3 million) for the six months ending Sept. 30, up from 1.7 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Emirates' Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum warned that the airline had to face several global threats to the aviation industry that were outside its control.

"It is those external threats that we cannot anticipate or directly manage, such as the global economic malaise, the Ebola outbreak, currency fluctuations, and regional conflicts, that could negate our efforts and plans," he said in the statement.

"These issues appear to be piling up, impacting commercial aviation and travel, but show no signs of speedy resolution."

Global health authorities are struggling to contain the world's worst Ebola epidemic since the disease was identified in 1976. The virus has killed at least 4,950 people. [ID:nEBOLATAL]

Last month, Emirates' president Tim Clark said demand for flights to Africa from Asia had fallen due to Ebola concerns.

Profit for the wider group, which includes airline services arm Dnata, rose 1.1 percent to 2.2 billion dirhams.

Emirates airline revenue grew 11 percent to 44.2 billion dirhams, while group revenue rose 12.3 percent to 47.5 billion.

Even though Brent crude oil is near a four-year low, Emirates said average fuel prices only softened marginally and towards the end of the six-month period. [O/R]

Oil is the largest component of an airline's cost. It made up 38 percent of Emirates operating cost compared with 39 percent during the same period a year-ago.

Emirates and its home base Dubai are expanding rapidly on expectations that its location, which has a third of the world's population is within a 4-hour flight radius, will continue to attract passenger traffic away from other global hubs such as London, New York and Singapore.

(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)

