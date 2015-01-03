DUBAI Etihad Airways reported serious disruption to arrivals and departures for all airlines after fog forced the temporary closure of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday.

The airport was closed for a little more than an hour from 2.30am local time, Etihad said.

"These conditions have resulted in unprecedented congestion at Abu Dhabi airport and will lead to knock-on delays throughout the network for the next 24 hours," the airline said in a statement.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Goodman)