HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
DUBAI Arabtec ARTC.DU, the construction firm part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, said it launched a joint venture with South Korea's Samsung Engineering Co (028050.KS) that would focus on large energy and power-related projects in the region.
Wach company will own 40 percent of the new venture, Arabtec-Samsung Engineering, and the remaining 20 percent will be owned by Tasameem Property Investment, Arabtec said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
Arabtec and Samsung first agreed on the venture in April, saying the two companies would bid for projects in oil and gas, power and infrastructure in the Middle East and North Africa, for contracts worth $3-$10 billion.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.