DUBAI A woman was fined and ordered to be deported from the United Arab Emirates for breaching her husband's privacy by checking his cell phone to see if he was cheating on her, Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

The unnamed Arab expatriate was fined 150,000 dirhams ($40,843) by the criminal court in the emirate of Ajman, the English-language newspaper said.

Her lawyer told the paper she had accused her husband of having an affair. She admitted she had accessed his phone without his permission and transferred photos to her device, the lawyer added.

The husband lodged a complaint with the court which convicted her on Thursday last week under a cyber crime law which penalizes "the invasion of privacy of another person" using information technology, the paper said.

It said the couple were in their 30s but gave no other information.

