HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
DUBAI Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU has put its remaining 15 percent stake in Union Properties UPRO.DU up for sale, the lender's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
The bank booked a gain of 191 million dirhams ($52.00 million) from the sale of a 32.6 percent stake in Union Properties during the first nine months of 2013.
Its remaining stake is now held as "available for sale" on its books, CFO Surya Subramanian said in a conference call.
Emirates NBD reported a 21 percent increase in third-quarter net profit earlier in the day, although a 50 percent rise in provisions year-on-year meant its profit was below analysts' forecasts.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.