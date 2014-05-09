Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
DOHA Dubai-based hotel operator Jumeirah Group will invest 8 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) to expand projects in 11 countries over the next three years, the official state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The group is part of Dubai Holding, a conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.
The expansion will see an addition of 4,300 hotels rooms over the next three years, WAM said.
The agency cited Sheikh Mohammed saying that hospitality and aviation companies were the "success story" of the UAE.
"These companies bear greater responsibility compared to the government when it comes to representation of our national economy and boosting confidence in UAE investments in all sectors," said Sheikh Mohammed.
Dubai Holding is the personal investment arm of Sheikh Mohammed and has a portfolio of companies focused on hospitality, real estate, telecommunications, investments and other services.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Jason Neely)
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated to be worth $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.