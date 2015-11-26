Toshiba says to buy Engie's 40 stake in NuGen for 15.3 billion yen
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will buy Engie's 40 percent stake in their British nuclear joint venture NuGen for 15.3 billion yen ($138.5 million).
DUBAI U.S. private equity company Warburg Pincus will provide Network International with the firepower to undertake an "aggressive acquisition program", a senior executive at Warburg Pincus told Reuters on Thursday.
Joseph Schull, managing director and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Warburg Pincus, was speaking after it partnered with General Atlantic to buy a 49 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates-based payments processing firm from The Abraaj Group.
"Our investment approach is to bring the capital base and scale of a large global fund into the growth investing market, and we can provide Network International with significant firepower and support for an aggressive acquisition program," Schull told Reuters.
An initial public offering (IPO) of Network International in five to seven years is "certainly a possibility," he added.
Shares of Panera Bread Co rose 8 percent to a record high on Monday on a report that the bakery cafe chain was considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest.