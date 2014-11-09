Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital WAHA.AD on Sunday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by higher income from its stake in AerCap Holdings (AER.N).
Waha made a net profit of 301.2 million dirhams ($82 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 107.1 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.
AerCap, in which Waha Capital owns a 14.1 percent stake, recorded a 117.6 percent year-on-year rise in earnings per share in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.