ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital WAHA.AD on Sunday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by higher income from its stake in AerCap Holdings (AER.N).

Waha made a net profit of 301.2 million dirhams ($82 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 107.1 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

AerCap, in which Waha Capital owns a 14.1 percent stake, recorded a 117.6 percent year-on-year rise in earnings per share in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith)