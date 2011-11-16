DUBAI The United Arab Emirates condemned an attack on Wednesday on its embassy in the Syrian capital, the state news agency WAM reported.

"The UAE condemns the assault at its embassy in Damascus and hold the Syrian government responsible for the safety of its diplomatic mission," Juma al-Junaibi, the foreign ministry's undersecretary, said, according to WAM.

"It's clear that the Syrian government has failed to follow the necessary procedures to secure the work of the diplomatic mission and the safety of its staff."

Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad threw stones and debris on Wednesday at the Gulf state's embassy and smeared its walls with graffiti, witnesses said, hours after an Arab League decision to suspend Syria took effect.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush, edited by Richard Meares)