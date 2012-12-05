ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) TAQA.AD, the state-owned energy firm buying some of BP's (BP.L) North Sea assets, has attracted strong demand for its two-tranche bond and expects to raise at least $1 billion.

Guidance for the tranche maturing in January 2018 was released at a spread of 210 basis points over U. S. Treasuries, and at 220 basis points over U. S. Treasuries for the portion due January 2023, on Wednesday.

Both tranches, due to price on Wednesday, are expected to be at least $500 million in size.

"(The bond issue) is for refinancing debt coming up for maturity and the company does it in advance," a source familiar with the matter, declining to be identified, said.

TAQA could raise up to $2 billion from the bond, the source added. The company has $1.75 billion in bond maturities next year. It last tapped markets for a dollar-denominated issue last December with a $1.5 billion two-tranche bond to refinance 2012 maturities.

Regional traders said there was substantial demand for TAQA's new issue, with order books seen in excess of $10 billion at 5 a.m. EDT, and the bonds already trading higher in the grey market.

"We are still in the process of book building. We have seen strong demand and expect to finalize the transaction late Wednesday or by Thursday," a spokesman for TAQA told Reuters.

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Citigroup Inc (C.N), HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L), National Bank of Abu Dhabi NBAD.AD and Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) are mandated bookrunners on the deal.

(Additional reporting by Mala Pancholia in Dubai; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)