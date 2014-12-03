A person, dressed in a black robe and suspected in the killing of a U.S. woman at a shopping mall at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is seen in this still image taken from a monitoring camera footage provided by Abu Dhabi Police on December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Abu Dhabi Police/Handout via Reuter

A person, dressed in a black robe and suspected in the killing of a U.S. woman at a shopping mall at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is seen in this still image taken from a monitoring camera footage provided by Abu Dhabi Police on December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Abu Dhabi Police/Handout via Reuters

DUBAI A female American teacher has been stabbed to death in the toilet of an Abu Dhabi shopping mall but police are uncertain if the suspected killer, who was dressed in a black robe, is a woman or a man, police said.

A suspect seen entering the mall in CCTV footage minutes before the killing on Monday wore the traditional robe worn by Arab women in the region. But police left open the possibility that the bulky figure could have been a man in disguise.

Police on Wednesday posted video of the suspect.

"Investigations are still under way to identify the suspect's identity and gender. Witnesses reported that the culprit was fully covered wearing an abaya, black gloves and face cover," a police statement said.

Police said the teacher, 37, was stabbed with a "sharp tool" and that the cause of the fight, which broke out in the women's toilet, remains unknown. The suspect fled the scene.

The U.S. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates posted a statement in October saying that an anonymous post on a jihadist web forum had called for attacks on American teachers in the region but that it had no credible evidence of any such plots.

Police were taking care of the victim's 11-year-old twins pending the arrival of their father, her ex-husband, from abroad.

(Reporting by William Maclean, Editing by Noah Browning and Angus MacSwan)