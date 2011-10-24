DUBAI, OCT 24 - Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest bank by market value, posted a 59 percent slump in third-quarter net profit, widely missing analysts forecasts, after taking provisions against the ruler of Dubai's investment vehicle.

The lender made a net profit of 175 million dirhams ($47.6 million) for the three months to September 30, compared with 424 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2010, a statement to the Dubai bourse said on Monday.

Impairment allowances rose to 1.57 billion dirhams in the quarter, compared with 1.24 billion dirhams this time last year, as the bank took full provisions against loans affected by restructurings at Dubai Holding, the personal investment vehicle of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average profit of 775.3 million dirhams for the third quarter.

Before provisioning, ENBD made a operating profit of 1.76 billion dirhams for the third quarter, it said.

The results did not reflect the impact of its full takeover of embattled Dubai Bank, which ENBD announced earlier this month.

While the bank insisted that the move would not affect profits and would have a negligible impact on ENBD's capital ratio, Barclays Capital said it would need around 2 billion dirhams in fresh capital to have a "clean balance sheet."

ENBD shares have risen 34.4 percent year-to-date. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)

(Reporting by David French, Editing by Dinesh Nair)