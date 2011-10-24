DUBAI Dubai's top lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, saw its third quarter net profits plunge 59 percent, weighed down by government-linked debt exposure which still haunts the emirate's banking sector two years after first shaking global markets.

The lender, which is 55.6 percent owned by the Dubai government, widely missed analysts' estimates as it recorded a net profit of 175 million dirhams ($47.6 million) for the three months to September 30, compared with 424 million for the same period in 2010, a statement to the Dubai bourse said on Monday.

Impairment allowances rose to 1.57 billion dirhams in the quarter, compared with 1.24 billion dirhams this time last year, as the bank took full provisions against loans affected by restructurings at Dubai Holding, the personal investment vehicle of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average profit of 775.3 million dirhams for the third quarter.

At 07:20GMT, ENBD was the biggest loser on the Dubai Financial Market, down 2.7 percent at 3.61 dirhams.

"Overall we remain concerned over the bank's asset quality and the performance of its bottom-line," Naveed Ahmed, senior financial analyst at Global Investment House, said in a research note.

Impaired loans linked to Dubai Holding accounted for 4.8 billion dirhams out of an increase of 7.9 billion in the quarter, Ahmed added, saying the source of the remaining 3.1 billion dirhams was currently unknown.

ENBD had stated in the results filing that it had taken "the full estimated impact of the Dubai Holdings restructurings" in the quarter, meaning it had now fully provisioned for both Dubai Holding and state-owned conglomerate Dubai World.

Dubai World riled markets in November 2009 when it announced it was unable to meet its debt obligations, leading to a $25 billion restructuring agreement which was signed last year.

Dubai Holding announced in August it had extended the repayment of a $1.16 billion loan which had been due that month to 2016.

The results did not reflect the impact of its full takeover of struggling lender Dubai Bank, which ENBD announced earlier this month.

While the bank insisted that the move would not affect profits and would have a negligible impact on ENBD's capital ratio, Barclays Capital said at the time that it would need around 2 billion dirhams in fresh capital to have a "clean balance sheet."

CONSERVATIVE OUTLOOK

The provisioning wiped out much of the growth which ENBD had generated in the quarter.

Before provisioning, ENBD made a operating profit of 1.76 billion dirhams for the third quarter, it said.

Net interest income rose 9.5 percent for the third quarter to 1.79 billion dirhams, while net fee and commission income was up 2.25 percent in the period at 420.6 million dirhams.

"During the first nine months of 2011 we have delivered a robust set of financial results with net profits for the period up 20 percent, despite adopting a significantly more conservative approach to de-risking the balance sheet," Rick Pudner, chief executive officer of Emirates NBD, said.

Pudner also warned the outlook had become "more cautious and uncertain," pointing toward the global turmoil impacting on the region's banking sector.

Prior to today, ENBD shares have risen 34.4 percent year-to-date. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)

