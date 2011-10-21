LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - New York Times bestselling author Gregg Olsen has sold the movie rights to his young adult novel series "Empty Coffin" to independent financier and production company Kerry Kimmel & Pollack and Eric Thompson's Vigilante Entertainment, the companies announced.

Kerry Kimmel & Pollack's CEO, Michael Pollak ("Black Forest") and president Mark Morgan will produce with Eric Thompson ("Rites of Spring"), Brett Hudson and Kami Garcia.

They plan to begin production in the fall of 2012.

Morgan produced 2008's "Twilight" and 2010's "Twilight Saga: New Moon" for Summit.

Thompson produced the indie horror "Rites of Spring," which premieres at the 2011 Screamfest. He is preparing production on the sequel.

"Envy," the first of the book series "Empty Coffin" series, was released in September.

The series is about twin sisters who try to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of their friend.