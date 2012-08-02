CALGARY, Alberta Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it expects to file a safety plan for its U.S. crude oil pipeline system with regulators by Thursday evening as it looks to meet conditions imposed on the company after a breach last week on its Line 14 spilled 1,200 barrels of oil in a Wisconsin field.

Enbridge spokeswoman Jennifer Varey said in an email that the company would meet new conditions imposed by U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration prior to it approving a restart of 318,000 barrel per day line.

Along with a restart plan, Varey said the company will engage a third-party to oversee implementation of the new safety procedures, another condition imposed by the regulator.

She did not say when Enbridge expected the regulator to approve a restart of the line.

