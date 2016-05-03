Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp (ECA.TO) (ECA.N) posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to lower production amid a steep fall in oil prices.

The company's total production fell by 11 percent to 383,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter ended March 31.

Calgary-based Encana's cash flow, an indicator of its ability to pay for new projects and drilling, fell 79.4 percent to $102 million.

On a per-share basis, Encana posted an operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, of 15 cents, compared with a profit of 3 cents a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the company's net loss decreased to $379 million in the first quarter from $1.71 billion a year earlier, helped by lower costs. In the year ago quarter, Encana took an impairment charge of $1.22 billion.

The company said it was on track to deliver $550 million of year-over-year cost savings.

