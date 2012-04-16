Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
Canada's Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is buying two of AuRico Gold's AUQ.TO silver and gold mining interests in Mexico for up to $250 million in cash and stock to expand its footprint in the country.
Endeavour will pay AuRico $100 million in cash and $100 million in Endeavour common shares for the El Cubo mine and the Guadalupe y Calvo exploration project, the companies said.
Toronto-based AuRico is also entitled to get an additional $50 million in cash payments upon the occurrence of certain events during the three years after closing.
El Cubo is a producing mine located in the Guanajuato state in central Mexico and Guadalupe y Calvo is an advanced exploration project based in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.
The deal is expected to increase Endeavour's 2012 silver production by at least 12 percent to 4.8 million ounces.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.