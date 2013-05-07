MILAN Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 4.2 percent as lower margins on its core Italian and Spanish markets continued to take their toll.

In a statement Enel said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were 4.077 billion euros ($5.33 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 3.967 billion euros.

The company also said its board had approved the issuance of hybrid bonds for up to 5 billion euros before the end of 2014.

Enel, one of Europe's most indebted utilities, has scheduled bond issues and asset disposals to help cut its debt as Europe's economic crisis continues to undermine power demand and earnings.

($1 = 0.7642 euros)

