MILAN Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewables company, stuck to its full-year targets on Tuesday and said it was in a position to fund its investment program to 2015 with its cash flow.

The company, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel, is targeting core earnings of 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in 2011 and additional capacity of 800 megawatts.

Some analysts have expressed concern about the impact of weak Italian power prices and falling demand as the economic crisis bites. On Tuesday, power grid operator Terna said power demand in October fell 1.3 percent.

"It will be difficult (to meet the EBITDA target) but we can make it," Chief Executive Francesco Starace told analysts in a conference call.

Starace said new capacity will come on line in November and December, with announcements on projects in Italy and the U.S. expected soon.

Enel Green Power had 6,500 MW of installed capacity at the end of September compared with the 6,100 MW at the end of 2010. It is targeting 9,200 MW of capacity by 2014.

"Our development plan is covered by cash generated over the 5-year period. We will use third-party financing when it maximizes a project or when it is cheaper," company Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Paoli said, adding that the group was sitting on 700 million euros of subsidized loans.

Enel Green Power, Europe's second-largest renewables company in terms of core earnings after Iberdrola Renovables, intends to invest 6.4 billion euros in the period 2011-2015.

Over 50 percent of investments will be spent on wind power projects and 16 percent on solar power assets. About 30 percent of spending is earmarked for Italy and 26 percent for Latin America.

Starace said Enel has participated in a tender bid for solar power assets in South Africa in a joint venture with Japan's Sharp Corp.

"This is a first tender. There will be a lot of other tenders. South Africa is a very interesting part of the world with a lot of potential for development," Starace said.

ESSE, a joint venture between Sharp and Enel Green Power, was set up last year to develop photovoltaic systems.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 1.186 billion euros in the first nine months, the company said.

Shares in Enel Green Power ended up 1.14 percent while the European utilities index was down 0.42 percent.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)