Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
NEW YORK Weekly oil production in the United States rose to the highest level since 1995, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Domestic oil production rose to 6.598 million barrels-per-day in the week to October 5, its highest level since the week to May 26, 1995, the data showed.
Also according to the data, U.S. Midwest refinery utilization fell to its lowest level since May 2011 last week, down 3.1 percentage points to 86.7 percent.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BERLIN European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger has said the ECB needs to wait to see if inflation stabilizes in its target zone of just under 2 percent before interest rates can be raised, but that she hopes its bond-buying program can be scaled down before year-end.