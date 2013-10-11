Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday said it will not publish its weekly inventory and other data after today due to funding issues related to the government shutdown.
EIA said it will cease operations and furlough staff at the end of the day.
The agency told energy companies to continue submitting their data to the EIA. The information will be processed after the furlough period is over, it said.
EIA said it will try to restore services "as quickly as possible" after it reopens. The schedule, however, will not be determined until the end of the furlough.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.