LONDON/FRANKFURT Germany's leading utilities, badly positioned in the upstream gas market and tied into long-term gas deals linked to crude, must pin hopes for better results on oil prices coming down.

Executives at E.ON and RWE reported falls in half-year profits of 45 percent and 40 percent respectively this week.

"Their planning for this year has been totally disrupted as there have been problems with power supply due to the nuclear volume losses that risk managers could not foresee," said Madjid Kuebler of Team Consult, a Berlin energy consultancy.

Yet the companies' woes go beyond the nuclear exit.

Both firms are being hit by a gas price squeeze as high global oil prices - to which long-term gas contracts (LTC) are index linked - clash with weak spot gas prices in central Europe, where customers reference prices to local hubs at 20 to 30 percent discounts.

E.ON has said that this could lead to a gas trading loss of around 1 billion euros this year.

With Gazprom, the main supplier, insisting on keeping the long-term deals in place, the case is now being dealt with by arbitration courts for settlement.

That means a change of contracts is unlikely to be implemented soon, leaving E.ON and RWE hoping for a significant drop in oil prices to bolster their gas trading results.

The latest Reuters oil price forecasting poll showed that price fall is unlikely.

While analysts expected Brent oil prices to soften in the second half of 2011, they see the average price staying fairly stable through 2013 at $109 or $110 a barrel.

DEEPER TROUBLE

Some analysts say core troubles for E.ON and RWE run deeper than the oil indexation of gas contracts, a structure that served them well before the 2008 financial crisis when power prices were high.

After that, power prices remained flat as economies in Europe were slow to recover while booming emerging markets pushed up the price for oil.

And while spot gas prices are currently lower than long-term prices based on an oil indexation, this might change.

International Energy Agency (IEA), along with several leading banks and energy companies, have said that they expect global gas markets to tighten within the next two years as rising demand in Asia increasingly competes with European markets.

That would narrow the difference between spot and oil-indexed LTC, yet not help E.ON's and RWE's oil-indexed gas contracts as much as it would some of their competitors.

RWE has some capacity in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, other utilities that still see themselves as much as an upstream player as a power supplier stand to gain much more from rising spot gas prices.

"GDF and ENI have a substantial interest in upstream and LNG trading," noted Massimo Di Odoardo of energy consultancy WoodMac. "Their balance sheet could benefit from high gas prices, something not true for E.ON."

He added that the main issue for E.ON and RWE is finding cheaper gas prices for use in their power plants. And that is because E.ON and RWE see themselves primarily as power suppliers having bought up, as in the case of E.ON, intermediates such as Ruhrgas.

The conflict between spot and long-term indexation of gas prices is likely to end in a compromise.

"Ultimately, Gazprom is likely to compromise on this issue, given the risk to Gazprom's long-term market share - beyond 2016 - if European firms opt to look at alternative fuel sources if gas prices remain too high," said Eurasia Group, a research and consulting company.

"Most likely the companies will, over the long term, move away from solely oil-linked LTCs. We estimate that up to 50 percent of an LTC will link gas to its replacement fuels, non-oil products such as coal, electricity, or a mix of gas hub prices," the group said.

COAL DILEMMA

But the problems for E.ON and RWE do not end with the gas market or Germany's nuclear exit.

For both E.ON and RWE revenue margins from coal-fired power generation are also low because European power prices have been fairly stagnant since in 2009, while emerging economies' demand has lifted coal prices.

That has hurt the stock value of firms with large coal exposure such as RWE and Britain's Drax.

Dark spreads - showing coal burning profitability - improved when European power prices shot up following Fukushima and the subsequent German nuclear policy moves.

But benefits from these fundamental changes in Germany are limited because its leading utilities are both coal and nuclear-biased which means the losses outweigh the gains.

"There will not be relief from the coal price front for generators here because global demand will stay high and carbon costs have to be factored in," said Kuebler.

Here too for RWE and E.ON, their hopes must rest on falling oil prices bringing down coal without affecting wholesale electricity prices in the same way. ($1=.7099 euro)

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)