NEW YORK The main commodity hedge fund of Phibro oil trader Andrew Hall has lost about 10 percent of its value so far this month after oil prices plunged on global economic fears, people familiar with the fund said Thursday.

Hall's flagship Astenbeck II fund is now flat for the year after its latest slide -- and earlier slumps in May and June -- wiped out gains made in the first quarter, when oil prices rallied, according to two hedge fund industry sources.

"Astenbeck is down double digits for this month -- 10 percent," said a hedge industry source who had seen a preliminary monthly report issued Wednesday by the fund. The source asked not to be identified because the information in the report was confidential.

Another source said Astenbeck -- estimated to worth some $2.6 billion in late April -- lost 6.4 percent in May and 3.8 percent in June. "It's been a rough stretch for them."

Connecticut-based Astenbeck declined comment.

On Monday, oil prices fell a whopping 6.4 percent after a downgrade in the U.S. credit rating rattled investors already fretting about the dismal labor market and stalling economy. Concerns that the euro zone debt crisis may also get out of hand added fuel to a sell-off across commodities.

On Tuesday, oil fell to around $75 a barrel after the Federal Reserve said it planned to keep U.S. interest near record low levels at least until 2013 -- meaning it did not see any hope for major economic rebound until then.

U.S. crude oil ended July trading at above $95 per barrel.

Aside from commodity fund managers, others in the $2 trillion hedge fund universe have also taken a beating lately.

Billionaire trader John Paulson -- famed for his big winning bets against the collapse of the U.S. housing market in 2007 and a surge in gold prices thereafter -- is emerging as one of the year's biggest losers, with his Paulson & Co firm worth just around $35 billion last week compared to around $38 billion in March.

Other major fund managers like Steve Cohen and Bill Ackman have also taken steep losses for August.

Hall, who made headlines for receiving a giant $100 million bonus while at Citigroup (C.N), also has served as the head trader at Phibro, a unit of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) since 2009. He is well-known as an oil bull who often takes large directional bets on the price.

The Astenbeck II fund, which is part of Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management, gained 12 percent in 2010.

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)