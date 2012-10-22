BASRA, Iraq Bad weather offshore is still halting oil exports from Iraq's southern oilfields, but improving conditions may allow shipments to resume on Monday, Iraq oil port sources said.

"There are signs of the weather improving... and if things return to normal we will resume exports today," one oil port official said.

Crude exports from the country's southern oilfields through Basra port were 1.656 million barrels per day (bpd) before the stoppage on Sunday, the officials said.

OPEC member Iraq ships most of its oil through the south, where it has recently opened new export outlets. Growing Iraqi exports help offset the impact on global oil prices from Western sanctions on Iran's crude exports.

Exports from the south have risen by 120,000 bpd in October from last month, bringing Iraq close to its highest export rate in decades. Crude shipments averaged 2.3 million bpd in the first 18 days of this month.

