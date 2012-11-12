ARBIL, Iraq Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) TAQA.AD is in advanced talks to buy a stake in an oil block in Iraqi Kurdistan via joint-venture firm General Exploration Partners (GEP), industry sources said.

GEP is a joint venture between privately-held Aspect Energy, which owns a 66.5 percent interest in the company, with the remainder held by a subsidiary of Canadian firm ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V).

Industry sources said TAQA was close to purchasing Aspect's share of GEP, but it was not immediately clear whether ShaMaran would sell its interest in the company.

