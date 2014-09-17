Since 2010, Buckeye Partners has grown from a midstream pipeline company into a national energy player immersed in some of the industry's thorniest topics.

The Houston-based company's transformation has been fueled by a series of acquisitions, totaling more than $3.6 billion, that included one of the largest terminals on the globe, a critical marine facility along the Gulf Coast and a former Chevron plant in New Jersey that will soon begin accepting deliveries of crude oil by rail.

Here is a summary of the recent notable purchases.

Trafigura’s Texas assets

Price: $860 million

Date announced: Sept. 2, 2014

Capacity: More than 5.2 million barrels of storage for condensate, liquid petroleum gas and natural gas along with other clean fuels.

Details: The purchase includes the Corpus Christi marine terminal, a processing facility with two, 25,000 bpd condensate splitters and three crude oil and condensate gathering facilities in the Eagle Ford shale region, about 100 miles northwest of Corpus Christie, Texas

Hess Terminals

Price: $850 million

Date Closed: Dec. 12, 2013

Capacity: 39 million barrels, mostly for refined petroleum but some for crude oil.

Details: The deal includes 19 domestic terminals for refined petroleum, mostly in metro areas on the East Coast, from New York to Florida. Also includes a marine terminal in St. Lucia in the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

Chevron Terminal in New Jersey

Price: $260 million

Date Closed: July 26, 2012

Capacity: More than four million barrels of product storage, with more expected after tanks are restored.

Details: The 250-acre facility sits on the Arthur Kill in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. The company recently completed a six-mile pipeline that connects Perth Amboy to its Linden terminal in New York Harbor. The company is expected to begin accepting Canadian crude oil by rail by the end of September. Its Albany terminal began accepting crude by rail in 2012.

Bahamas Oil Refining Company International Limited (BORCO)

Price: $1.7 billion

Date Closed: January 18, 2011

Capacity: 21.6 million barrels of crude, fuel and clean petroleum products storage, making it the world's fourth largest terminal and the largest in the Caribbean.

Details: Located about 80 miles from Florida coast, the terminal offers customers storage, berthing, heating, transshipment, blending, treating, bunkering, and other ancillary services.0

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)