LONDON The number of mergers and related deals in the energy and natural resource sector fell 35 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, partly because turmoil in the Middle East and North Africa dented confidence in the industry, a law firm said.

Looking ahead, unconventional hydrocarbons are likely to see the most active M&A in the sector, Allen & Overy LLP said in a research note released on Thursday.

The number of deals including mergers, joint ventures, hostile acquisitions and others totaled 86 in the third quarter in energy and natural resources, a fall from 132 in the same period of 2010, the firm said in its research note.

The total value of deals was $66.057 billion in the third quarter, compared with $152.13 billion a year earlier.

The figures included announced transactions and excluded bids that lapsed or were withdrawn.

"A drop in deal volume can also be ascribed to the ongoing ramifications of the Arab Spring, which continues to dent confidence," the firm said.

Allen & Overy also said the interest of Asian companies, particularly in China and Malaysia, in unconventional hydrocarbons such as shale gas and tar sands in the United States and Canada remained high.

"Future M&A activity is predicted to focus increasingly on unconventional sources, though we may see more activity in Iraq, especially in Kurdistan, while the mining sector emphasis is clearly on Chinese companies looking to acquire in most major global business situations in the industry," the firm said.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)