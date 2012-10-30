NEW YORK Uncertainty around the restart of refineries and pipelines muted New York Harbor fuel trade on Tuesday after Hurricane Sandy caused massive disruptions across the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Many traders in the New York and New Jersey area were without power Tuesday and unable to execute deals over the phone after the storm cut off reception in many parts of region. But traders in other locations also chose to stay on the sidelines until it was clear when refineries, pipelines and terminals were likely to return to service.

"They have no idea when the (infrastructure) will be back online. It's kind of hard to buy or sell if you don't know that," a trader who operates in the Harbor gasoline market said.

Sandy, the biggest storm to hit the country in generations, swamped parts of New Jersey and New York, killing at least 18 people across the eastern seaboard and cutting off power to up to 8.1 million homes and businesses.

The storm flooded parts of Phillips 66's (PSX.N) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, which was shut on Monday before the storm made landfall. The plant has lost power, which may not be restored for two days.

Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil products pipeline, was waiting for generators to bring back power to its Linden, New Jersey tank farm, which lost power due to the storm, spokesman Steve Baker said. Colonial carries Gulf Coast products to the U.S. Northeast, supplying about 15 percent of the East Coast's refined fuel demand.

Baker said the Linden tankage was full and not damaged by the storm. The company hoped nearby customers facing power outages or other storm-related issues would be able to resume operations relatively quickly "so we can make some deliveries and empty out the northern end of our system," he said.

He added the southern ends of Lines 1 and 2, which carry gasoline and distillates, respectively, were operating normally on Tuesday. Colonial has limited tankage along the way to hold refined products while destination terminals resume operations.

Aside from the supply shortages, the New York Harbor market is also concerned about weak demand for refined fuels since Sandy has crippled the entire region with schools shut, mass transit closed and residents staying put until the flood waters recede.

Closed airports and canceled flights in the New York area sharply cut jet fuel demand, traders said. According to Flightaware.com, nearly 16,000 flights were canceled since Sunday because of Sandy.

On the Gulf Coast, cash gasoline and distillate differentials extended declines on Tuesday as barrels bound for the U.S. Northeast were held up while companies assessed damage at fuel terminals shut in advance of Sandy's landfall on Monday.

"Barrels are getting backed into the Gulf, keeping pressure on the basis," a Gulf products trader said.

The latest five-day lifting cycles for Gulf Coast jet fuel and heating oil also scheduled to move on the Colonial on Tuesday, adding downward pressure to differentials, traders said.

Jet fuel fell by a penny per gallon to 10.00/9.00 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures, while heating oil slipped 1.25 cents per gallon to 7.75/7.25 cents under. ULSD also fell by 1.25 cents per gallon to 2.75/2.25 cents under.

Gulf gasoline differentials also retreated, with A4 CBOB down by 1.50 cents per gallon to 22.00/21.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures, and conventional M4 gasoline down by 2.50 cents per gallon to 21.50/20.50 cents under, traders said.

In the Midwest, Chicago refined fuel differentials fell a cent a gallon after BP Plc confirmed it restarted a small crude unit at its 337,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

Chicago CBOB gasoline traded at 9.00/8.00 cents under the NYMEX December RBOB gasoline futures contract.

BP Plc also said on Tuesday that it is "about to start" major planned work on the largest crude distillation unit at the Whiting plant, as part of a $4 billion upgrade, which will increase the plant's ability to process heavy Canadian crude.

The Chicago market is anticipating demand from East Coast regions such as Ohio and Pennsylvania after the storm clears out.

