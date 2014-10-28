The Philadelphia City Council opposed the $1.86 billion sale of the city's gas company, Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW), to Connecticut-based energy company UIL Holdings Corp UIL.N.

The city council informed Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter on Monday that "the financial and public policy risks associated with the sale proposal outweighed the stated benefits to the City of Philadelphia and PGW customers."

Among the concerns cited by the council were loss of annual city revenue payments and uncertainty about future rate increases, employee retention and wages and how quickly the cast iron gas mains would be replaced.

“The City Council submitted to Mayor Nutter recommendations for PGW moving forward, and will hold public hearings on how Philadelphia can leverage its considerable assets, including PGW, toward a future as a regional energy hub,” Council President Darrell Clarke said in the statement.

UIL said it was disappointed and would seek answers from the city council on whether there are any steps the company can take to keep the deal alive.

"We are clearly disappointed at the news. It's unclear what the next step is. We have not received anything official from the city council," UIL spokesman Michael West said.

"We heard the city council's concerns and believe we addressed those concerns. We hope in the next couple of days to get more information and have some clarity on what we can do going forward," West said.

UIL agreed to buy PGW in March for $1.86 billion in cash. PGW serves about 500,000 gas customers in Philadelphia. UIL serves more than 700,000 power and gas customers in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The city council said it found the "permanent loss of PGW’s annual $18 million payment to the city substantially drops the net benefit of the proposed transaction down to the $200-400 million range, rather than $400-600 million as stated by the Administration."

The city council also noted the agreement had no commitment to keep rate and bill increases affordable beyond three years of corporate ownership. It also noted a lack of commitment to accelerating replacement of the cast iron mains.

The agreement had no commitment on the minimum number of PGW employees beyond three years and no commitments on employee wages and benefits beyond expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement on May 15, 2015, the city council said.

The city council said it will introduce a resolution to authorize hearings to explore opportunities to establish the Philadelphia region as an energy hub on Oct. 30.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)