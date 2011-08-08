Aug 6 (IFR) - The royalty trust, a corporate structure in existence since the 1950s, is making a comeback. Emboldened by the low-interest-rate environment, exploration and production companies have revived the yield-oriented investment vehicle as a means of diversifying their funding streams.

The latest royalty trusts, however, are far more complicated than their predecessors, which historically derived income from sales of oil and natural gas produced from proved, developed properties. The new generation of royalty trusts involve a mix of properties - some already producing, and some not.

SandRidge Energy last week launched marketing of its latest royalty trust, SandRidge Permian Trust, comprising 509 wells that are producing as well as interests in 888 wells that the US independent is committed to completing by March 31 2016. All the properties are located in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The trust, which has a 20-year life, receives 80 percent of revenue from the producing wells and 70 percent of revenue from the development wells, less development costs.

"PUD [proved undeveloped] royalty trusts are a very different proposition for both the investor and sponsor than the proved developed trusts of the earlier 2000s, 1990s and before," said David Oelman, a securities lawyer at Vinson & Elkins. "In addition to pricing and production, investors are assuming risks associated with drilling and completion."

Raymond James is credited with the initial proofing and marketing of the PUD royalty trust. In addition to a lead-left role on the June 2010 IPO of ECA Marcellus Trust I, the first royalty trust to include PUD assets, the bank was a joint bookrunner on two other PUD royalty trusts that have gone public and has a top-line role on two of the three PUD IPOs that are in registration.

The inclusion of PUD assets poses some obvious risks. SandRidge Permian, for example, is offering to pay investors a "target distribution" of $2.15, a 10.2-11.3 percent dividend yield at the $19-21 indicative range sent on the sale of 31.5m units, in the first full year of operation. The target payout climbs to as high as $3.19 in 2014, when production from the existing and developed products peaks, before declining through termination of the trust in 2031.

The biggest risk is that SandRidge, rated B2/B, is unable or unwilling to meet its drilling obligation. Of the 21.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves underlying the properties, 16 million are proved but have yet to be developed - of particular investor interest, 96 percent of the reserves are liquids (oil and natural gas liquids) and just 4 percent are natural gas.

Importantly, PUD trusts are structured with several contractual obligations to act as incentives for completion of the development wells. The most significant investor protection is in the form of a lien on the undeveloped properties that entitles the trust to take ownership as compensation for any unmet costs of drilling. In the case of SandRidge Permian, the lien is capped at $295 million and declines for drilling expenditures.

SandRidge also has economic incentives to complete its obligations. The company's 40 percent stake in the trust is partially structured with subordinated units that are paid only if a minimum distribution is met, and remain subordinated until its drilling commitment is satisfied. The trust also features incentive distribution that allows for outsized economics if the distribution surpasses pre-defined thresholds.

Once considered fringe, royalty trusts are now considered a core investment-banking product for independent E&Ps. SandRidge, which conducted an IPO of SandRidge Mississippian Trust in April, has enlisted four banks to bookrun SandRidge Permian - Morgan Stanley, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities - and 11 others as co-managers.