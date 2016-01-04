A worker collects crude oil sample at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Morichal July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

================================================================================

REUTERS FORECAST FOR ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) YR-AGO CHANGE

WEEK ENDED 01/01/16 ENDED 12/25/15 WEEK ENDED 01/02/15

CRUDE -0.5 MLN 487.4 MLN 2.6 MLN -3.1 MLN

DISTILLATE 2.2 MLN 153.1 MLN 1.8 MLN 11.2 MLN

GASOLINE 2.8 MLN 221.4 MLN 0.9 MLN 8.1 MLN

REFINERY RUNS 0.0 PCT PT 92.6 PCT 1.3 PCT PTS -0.5 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST: -115 to -95 BCF (3 ESTIMATES)

================================================================================

U.S. commercial crude oil stocks probably dipped last week, while distillate and gasoline stocks likely edged higher, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The poll of five analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks were down 500,000 barrels in the week ended Jan. 1.

The API will release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT), while the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In the week to Dec. 25, crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose 2.6 million barrels to 487.4 million, according to EIA data.

During last week, refinery utilization rates likely remained unchanged at 92.6 percent of total capacity, the poll showed.

While gasoline stocks rose 2.8 million barrels, distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were forecast to have risen 2.2 million barrels last week.

(All figures in millions of barrels for stocks and percentage points for runs):

Forecaster Crude Distillate Gasoline Runs

Citigroup -2.5 2.5 2.5 0.5

Confluence -1.5 2.0 3.0 -0.5

Energy Mgmt -1.5 2.0 2.8 0.5

Frost & Sullivan 2.5 -2.0 -1.0 -1.0

Ritterbusch 1.5 5.0 5.6 0.1

(Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)