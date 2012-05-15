The headquarters of German utility giant E.ON is pictured before the annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON The chief executive of Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) said on Tuesday he would welcome an Italian partner in the TAP pipeline while stressing the need for a flexible supply contract to ensure the Azeri gas it aims to deliver to Europe is attractive to buyers.

Europe is keen on getting access to Azeri gas to help reduce dependence on existing suppliers including Russia.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is aimed at supplying 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year from the Azeri Shah Deniz 2 gas field to Europe.

It calls for building a 520 km gas pipeline via Greece and Albania and across the Adriatic Sea to Italy.

"We would clearly welcome an Italian partner or one coming from one of the countries the pipeline passes through," E.ON Ruhrgas' (EONGn.DE) CEO Klaus Schaefer said speaking at the Reuters Energy and Environment Summit in London on Tuesday.

TAP, co-led by Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), EGL EGLGF.PK of Switzerland and E.ON Ruhrgas, has been criticized for its lack of Italian partners, with some by analysts arguing that a pipeline into Italy would never secure political backing without local involvement.

This month, Italian energy company Enel (ENEI.MI) said it was interested in joining TAP in order to secure new gas sources for the company.

Italy has so far backed a rival pipeline project known as ITGI, in which Edison EDN.MI, Greece's government-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas are partners.

But that plan received a major blow this year when the Shah Deniz II consortium led by Statoil and BP (BP.L) chose the TAP project as a route, should it decide on Italy as the destination for its gas.

Another contender is the Nabucco pipeline project, which would transport central Asian gas via Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.

But critics say that the 32 bcm Nabucco project, estimated at a development cost of over $12 billion, is too large and expensive and would need to be downsized to be chosen.

FLEXIBLE AZERI CONTRACT

Schaefer said that E.ON Ruhrgas would only be interested in Azeri gas if the supply contract was competitive and had the right formula to be quickly adaptable to changing market conditions.

As the tide turns against a decades-old system of indexing gas prices to oil, Schaefer said that European utilities expected supplies from the Caspian to be priced to reflect conditions across the continent's freely traded gas hub markets.

"Otherwise you won't find anyone in Europe who is willing to take on new gas contracts," Schaefer said.

European power and gas supplier revenues have been hit by long-term gas contracts with exporters such as Russian and Norway that are based on oil price movements.

Oil prices have remained high in recent years while domestic power and gas prices in Europe have fallen, meaning companies such as E.ON Ruhrgas have been forced to sell their gas imports on to customers at a loss.

"Oil indexation of gas prices served the market for decades by pegging an illiquid gas market to a liquid one (oil), but we have developed a liquid gas market in North West Europe and there is no reason anymore for a gas link to oil," Schaefer said.

He added that he expected negotiations over its long-term gas supply contracts with Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to come to a result by the end of the year.

(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)