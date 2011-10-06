BANGKOK Thailand aims to revive its stalled "land bridge" plan to further its ambition to be a Southeast Asian hub for oil trading and biofuel, challenging Singapore's lead, its new energy minister said on Thursday.

Here are key facts about the sector:

OIL

Thailand imports about 80 percent of its crude oil consumption and produces 20 percent. Total supply of crude oil is about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), with almost all sent to refineries. The Middle East is the main crude supplier.

The country has 1.1 million bpd of total refining capacity, with 905,000 bpd owned by PTT Pcl's associated refineries and 194,000 bpd by ESSO (Thailand) Pcl and Rayong Purifier Pcl.

Some 80 percent of the refined products from Thai refineries are consumed locally and the remaining 20 percent is exported.

Thailand also exports 30,000 bpd of crude, mostly low quality, to neighboring countries.

NATURAL GAS

Thailand has natural gas supply of 3,400 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), accounting for 82 percent of total, and the rest 750 mmcfd is imported from Myanmar. The country consumes about 4,148 mmcfd in the first six months of 2011.

Most of Thailand's gas supply is used for power generation. The second-largest gas consumer is the petrochemical industry, and PTT Chemical Pcl plays a major role in maximizing Thailand's natural gas resources.

Gas supplied to PTT Chemical is mostly produced by upstream PTT Exploration and Production Pcl in the Gulf of Thailand, and then transmitted via PTT's gas pipelines and processed at gas separation plants.

State-controlled PTT Pcl has monopoly in the gas pipeline business with total capacity of 2,665 mmcfd.

KEY GOVERNMENT POLICIES

In late September, the government announced plan to reimpose a levy on some gasoline and diesel from mid-January to help stabilize the state Oil Fund, a move seen by analysts as a step closer to restructure fuel prices to reflect actual costs.

- To keep fixing domestic LPG selling price for household sector until the end of 2012 and for auto sector and NGV prices until Jan 15, 2012

LPG for household cooking gas is 41 percent of total LPG consumption in Thailand.

- To increase domestic LPG selling prices for the auto sector by 0.75 baht/kg each month for the next 12 months, totaling 9 baht per kg, starting Jan 16, 2012

- To increase the NGV selling price by 0.5 baht per kg each month in the next 12 months, totally 6 baht per kg, starting Jan 16, 2012

- To collect the oil fund for the petrochemical sector by 1 baht per kg, starting January 1, 2012.

- To increase the oil fund collection for gasoline 95 and 91 by 1.0 baht a liter and diesel by 0.60 baht a liter, starting Jan 16, 2012.

- To issue credit cards to subsidize target group of taxi and bus drivers to ease burden of the Oil Fund SOURCES: Reuters news, broker research, PTT

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)