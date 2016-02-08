NEW YORK/HOUSTON Shares of pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N) plunged nearly 40 percent on Monday after the departure of its chief financial officer, dragging down the value of its planned purchase of competitor Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N).

Energy Transfer (ETE) disclosed in a filing with U.S. regulators on Friday night that CFO Jamie Welch was being replaced. Williams shares also fell around 36 percent on Monday.

Energy Transfer said on Monday that Welch's departure "was not based on any disagreement with respect to any accounting or financial matter involving" the company or its related partnerships, Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP.N), Sunoco Logistics LP (SXL.N) and Sunoco LP (SUN.N). It did not provide further details about his departure.

"I think it's atrocious timing for Welch to leave. It couldn't be worse. The lack of explanation is troubling," Ethan Bellamy, a master limited partnership (MLP) analyst with R.W. Baird & Co said, noting that the departure creates uncertainty around the Williams deal.

Oil prices CLc1 have dropped around 34 percent since Energy Transfer's deal to buy Williams was unveiled in late September, driving down the value of both companies sharply. ETE's cash and stock bid for Williams is now worth around $11 billion, or one-third of the value of its original bid.

Bellamy said ETE's suggestion that the move was not related to accounting or financial issues was small comfort.

"That rules out one of 1,000 potential risks that investors are worried about," he said. "There are tons of other things that could be involved here."

Welch, a former investment banker at Credit Suisse, joined Energy Transfer in 2013.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity were down $2.77, or 40 percent, at $4.21 on Monday afternoon. Shares of related partnerships Energy Transfer Partners, Sunoco Logistics and Sunoco were down 22 percent, 18 percent, and 19 percent, respectively.

Williams shares were down around 35 percent, and its affiliated pipeline partnership Williams Partners LP (WPZ.N) fell around 14 percent.

A move by natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) to tap an existing adviser to explore restructuring options could also be weighing on the company, as Williams Partners receives substantial revenue from the oil and gas company.

