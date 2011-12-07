LONDON UK offshore wind energy development costs are rising as sites move into deeper waters with bigger turbines, those in the industry say.

The average offshore wind farm cost was up from around 1.4 million pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2005 to almost 3 million pounds in 2010, according to data from RenewableUK, a wind energy lobby group.

"As the size and complexity of deeper water projects increases so does the required investment capital, but standardization and scale should reduce inefficiencies," engineering consultancy ARUP's Craig Forrest told Reuters on Wednesday.

Matthew Knight, a director at German industrial group Siemens, said that specifically a lack of standardization in offshore grid connections was a significant cause of high construction and design costs.

Knight said that if industry was able to agree on standards for project sizes that would make it easier to lower costs through industrialization and creative engineering.

The industry is also complaining that long consent-seeking procedures were also a source of higher costs, and Knight said that over half the rollout time for wind farms was due to planning.